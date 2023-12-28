Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 667,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.