Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,062,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after buying an additional 57,747 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,208,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 387,383 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 3,465,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,281,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $268.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

