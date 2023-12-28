Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

Snowflake stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.00. 503,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,396. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $202.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,781 shares of company stock valued at $55,985,687. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

