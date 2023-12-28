Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.12

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 434359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.48.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.