BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s current price.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,103. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.