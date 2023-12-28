BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s current price.
BCTX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,103. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.10.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
