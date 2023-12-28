BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s current price.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,103. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

