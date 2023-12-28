Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Consolidated Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,121.24. The company had a trading volume of 464,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $966.28 and a 200 day moving average of $900.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.01 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.