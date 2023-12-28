Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,126.17 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $966.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.