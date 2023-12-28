Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 140.3% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 360,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 210,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

