Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $3.45

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get RealReal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RealReal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REAL opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.