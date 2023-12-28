Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $3.45

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.
REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RealReal
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal
RealReal Price Performance
Shares of REAL opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RealReal
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.