Brokers Issue Forecasts for ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.
ABM Industries Stock Performance
NYSE ABM opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of ABM Industries
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at ABM Industries
In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,217. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
