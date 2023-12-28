Brokers Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.
Shares of CMA opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 610.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
