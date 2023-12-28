Brokers Set Expectations for Autoliv, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $111.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 43.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.