Brokers Set Expectations for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $708.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

