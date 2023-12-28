Brokers Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.92. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

