Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $981.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

