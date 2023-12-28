BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.31.

DOO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$95.64 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$102.42.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.7830579 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

