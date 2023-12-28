Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $793.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $793.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
NYSE CABO opened at $555.83 on Thursday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $506.18 and a 12 month high of $861.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.11.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
