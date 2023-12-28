CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $0.24 on Friday. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 234.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 963,594 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $320,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

