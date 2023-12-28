Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146,100.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

