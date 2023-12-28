Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1,390.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,486 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 5.2% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 289,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

