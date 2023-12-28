CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the November 30th total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

ACNDF stock traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.81. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. CapitaLand India Trust has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$0.92.

Get CapitaLand India Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand India Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.