CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

CSTR stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $393.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. Research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.