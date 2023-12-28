Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

CAT stock opened at $298.12 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

