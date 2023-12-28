CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.74

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $92.59, with a volume of 63982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

