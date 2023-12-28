Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.37. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc bought 5,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth Dipietro sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $331,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,281.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc bought 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 108,698 shares of company stock worth $3,470,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,505,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 755,976 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 974,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 398,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,527,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

