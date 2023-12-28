Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.37. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $571,927.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,433. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,505,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 755,976 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 974,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 398,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

