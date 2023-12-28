Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,662,000 after buying an additional 421,334 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.47.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.