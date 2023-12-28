Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0088 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Cielo Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cielo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

