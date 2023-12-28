Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after buying an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

