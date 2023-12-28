City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 8,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,304. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

