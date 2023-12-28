CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.39

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 113456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,089. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

