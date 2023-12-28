Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Boosted by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up 2.7% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 178,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $66.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

