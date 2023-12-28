Coerente Capital Management Buys 10,550 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.