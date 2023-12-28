Coerente Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coerente Capital Management reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 5.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $261.39. The stock had a trading volume of 338,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,945. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.19.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

