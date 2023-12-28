Coerente Capital Management Sells 80 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.70. 411,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average of $258.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

