Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

