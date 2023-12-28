Comparing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TPG has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TPG and Puyi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 6 5 0 2.45 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG currently has a consensus price target of $34.38, suggesting a potential downside of 21.03%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than Puyi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG and Puyi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 6.72 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -395.69 Puyi $15.78 million N/A -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Puyi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG.

Summary

TPG beats Puyi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

