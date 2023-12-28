Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 3,233.3% in December

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 3,233.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,138.00.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
