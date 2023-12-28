Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 3,233.3% in December

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 3,233.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,138.00.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 198,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

