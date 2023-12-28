Connective Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 4.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 6,603,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,794,496. The firm has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

