Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lowered by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.69. The stock had a trading volume of 167,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day moving average is $249.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.