Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Corning in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $6,025,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

