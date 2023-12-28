Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 721,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,194. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.