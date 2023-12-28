Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $666.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.07 and a 200 day moving average of $566.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

