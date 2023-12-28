CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.49.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
