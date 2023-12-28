CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.