Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Gap Down to $17.95

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $17.46. Crescent Capital BDC shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 13,072 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $645.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,241,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 164,561 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 30.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.