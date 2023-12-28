Critical Review: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 17.04% 16.67% 0.90% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of the James Financial Group and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $45.10 million 1.21 $8.96 million $1.87 6.39 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of the James Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

