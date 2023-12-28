Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. 416,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

