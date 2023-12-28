CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,777 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $79.16. 722,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,233. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

