Czech National Bank Acquires 25,748 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Zoetis by 39.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $196.97 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.