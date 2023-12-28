Czech National Bank Acquires 98,852 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

